Cubs pitcher Justin Steele departs opening-day tuneup after he gets hit by a comebacker

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Steele departed his final tuneup for opening day after he was struck on his left leg by a comebacker. Steele was hit by Luis Matos’ leadoff grounder for San Francisco in the second inning of their Cactus League game. He was replaced by Jose Romero. Steele didn’t sound too concerned about the play. He posted on social media that he was OK, but his NCAA Tournament bracket was busted. The 28-year-old Steele is slated to start on Thursday at Texas on opening day.

