Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks likely headed to IL with strained oblique

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs starter Jordan Wicks left Friday’s 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals because of a strained right oblique and manager Craig Counsell says he will likely be placed on the injured list. Wicks exited in the second inning. He walked off the field accompanied by a trainer after giving up a two-out single to Dylan Carlson. Kyle Hendricks came in and retired Brendan Donovan on a grounder to second. Counsell says Wicks “felt it a couple pitches before.” Wicks gave up two hits and struck out two in his first start and second appearance since returning from a strained left forearm. He was sidelined for six weeks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.