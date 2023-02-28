Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki out of WBC, could miss opening day

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — An oblique injury will keep Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki out of the World Baseball Classic. It also jeopardizes his status for opening day with the Chicago Cubs. Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday that the Suzuki suffered a “moderate” strain to his left oblique while swinging during batting practice over the weekend. Suzuki was on Japan’s roster for the 2017 WBC and played on Japan’s gold-medal team in the one-year delayed Tokyo Olympics. Ross said there’s still hope that the 28-year-old Suzuki can be ready for the team’s regular season opener against the Brewers on March 30. But he also said the Cubs wouldn’t rush his return.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.