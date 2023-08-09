Cubs move LHP Drew Smyly to the bullpen and will start rookie RHP Javier Assad on Friday in Toronto

NEW YORK (AP) — With every game critical in a close playoff race, the Chicago Cubs are moving struggling left-hander Drew Smyly to the bullpen. Rookie right-hander Javier Assad will take Smyly’s spot in the rotation this weekend at Toronto, which features several right-handed sluggers in a lineup battering lefties lately. Smyly is 8-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 23 games this season, including 21 starts. He is 0-4 in his last six starts since June 28, with his only win during that stretch coming in relief July 28 at St. Louis. Assad will pitch Friday night against the Blue Jays. Chicago began the day 1 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central and just ahead of Cincinnati in a crowded wild-card race for the league’s final playoff spot.

