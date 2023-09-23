Cubs manager David Ross texts Pittsburgh skipper Derek Shelton about his comments

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has reached out to Derek Shelton after the Pittsburgh skipper took exception to Ross’ description of the Pirates. The contending Cubs dropped two of three in a series against Pittsburgh this week. Following the Pirates’ 8-6 win on Thursday, Ross said: “That’s not a good team that just took two out of three from us — or not our caliber team, I believe.” Shelton called Ross’ comment “unfortunate.” Ross says he texted Shelton on Friday night and said he was just frustrated after the loss.

