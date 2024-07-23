Cubs looking to 2025 and beyond at trade deadline, Hoyer says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs likely won’t be making any moves at the trade deadline in an attempt to position the team for a playoff run this year. That’s according to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. Chicago entered Monday night’s game against Milwaukee at 48-53 and trailing several teams in the NL wild card standings, and Hoyer said 2025 was his priority when considering potential deals. He says 2024 “probably won’t be our focus unless things change dramatically.” The Cubs rank near the bottom of Major League Baseball in batting average and slugging.

