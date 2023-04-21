Cubs LHP Smyly perfect through 6 innings against Dodgers

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly has a perfect game after six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smyly has thrown 80 pitches in his fourth start of the year, 53 for strikes. His season high is 93. Chicago leads 12-0 heading into the seventh. It lost 6-2 to Los Angeles in the opener of the four-game series on Thursday night. The 33-year-old Smyly has eight strikeouts. He fanned six in a row over one stretch.

