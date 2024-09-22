Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga working on a strong finish to his impressive rookie season

CHICAGO (AP) — The very end of Shota Imanaga’s first year in the major leagues looks a lot like the beginning of the season for the Japanese left-hander. That’s a real positive sign for Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs. Showing no signs of any fatigue, Imanaga pitched seven scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals. He allowed six hits, struck out four and walked none. The Cubs are closing out a disappointing season after beginning the year with playoff aspirations. But Imanaga, 31, has been a bright spot after coming over from Japan.

