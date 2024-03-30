Cubs lefty Justin Steele expected to miss a month after injuring hamstring in 1st opening-day start

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list and expect their opening-day starter to miss at least a month after straining his left hamstring against the Texas Rangers. The Cubs recalled right-hander Ben Brown from Triple-A Iowa. The 24-year-old is in line to make his major league debut after getting two starts among five appearances in spring training. Steele had six strikeouts when he exited with two outs in the fifth inning of the defending World Series champion Rangers’ 4-3 victory in 10 innings in the opener Thursday.

