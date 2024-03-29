Cubs lefty Justin Steele exits 1st opening-day start with left hamstring strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele exited his first career opening-day start with a left hamstring strain after going down awkwardly when fielding a sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning against World Series champion Texas. Steele came off the mound and lunged while reaching down to pick up the ball. After tossing the ball to first base to get out Leody Taveras, Steele went down to the ground in foul territory grabbing the back of his left leg above his knee. Steele struck out six and allowed one run. He was 16-5 last season, when he was an All-Star and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.