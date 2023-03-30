Cubs’ Happ: ‘Nothing really to report’ on negotiations

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Ian Happ appears poised to enter the season with an expiring contract after he and the Chicago Cubs were unable to agree on a new deal. Happ had “nothing really to report” and “no real comment on it.” He says he is not breaking off talks, but adds: “That also doesn’t mean anything.” Happ is eligible for free agency after the upcoming season. Chicago hosts the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day on Thursday. The Cubs did lock in one key player, finalizing a $35 million, three-year contract infielder Nico Hoerner on Wednesday. That contract begins in 2024. Hoerner is moving to second base after playing shortstop last season with the arrival of All-Star Dansby Swanson on a $177 million, seven-year contract.

