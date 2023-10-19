Cubs expect right-hander Michael Fulmer to miss 2024 season following elbow surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs expect right-hander Michael Fulmer to miss the 2024 season after the reliever had surgery on his pitching elbow. The Cubs say Fulmer underwent UCL revision surgery, a procedure that has a recovery projection similar to that of Tommy John surgery. He missed the 2019 season with Detroit because of Tommy John surgery. The Cubs also say reliever Codi Heuer has completed the initial healing and range of motion phase and plans to start throwing in mid-November. Heuer had surgery in June to repair a fractured elbow. The injury occurred as he was nearing a return from Tommy John surgery.

