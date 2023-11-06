Cubs exercise pitcher Kyle Hendricks’ $16 million option and catcher Yan Gomes’ $6 million option

CHICAGO (AP) — Pitcher Kyle Hendricks’ $16 million option for 2024 was exercised Sunday by the Chicago Cubs, who also exercised a $6 million option on catcher Yan Gomes. Chicago’s decision made Hendricks’ contract worth $70 million over five seasons, and Gomes’ deal became guaranteed for at least $18 million over three years. Hendricks would have been due a $1.5 million buyout if the option had been declined and Gomes would have been due $1 million had his option been turned down. Hendricks, a 33-year-old right-hander, was 6-8 with a 3.74 ERA in 24 starts this year.

