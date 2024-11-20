Cubs cut former closer Adbert Alzolay, who had Tommy John surgery in August

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have cut former closer Adbert Alzolay after he had Tommy John surgery late last season. Alzolay and minor league outfielder Brennen Davis were designated for assignment. Chicago selected the contracts of outfielder Owen Caissie from Triple-A Iowa and infielder Ben Cowles from Double-A Tennessee. The 29-year-old Alzolay had surgery on his right elbow in late August and is expected to miss all or most of the 2025 season. He struggled early this year and experienced a setback trying to rehabilitate the injury. The right-hander had four saves in nine chances and finished 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 18 games. Alzolay had 22 saves in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.