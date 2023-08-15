Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts leads group with agreement to purchase NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts is leading a group that has agreed to purchase the National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Red Stars. Ricketts says she is “honored” to lead a group comprised mostly of female Chicago business leaders purchasing the team. The deal is pending approval of the NWSL Board of Governors. Ricketts is part of a group that purchased a roughly 10% stake in the WNBA’s Chicago Sky in June. Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler announced in December he is selling his stake in the team following an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the league. Whisler’s decision came two months after the team’s board of directors voted to remove him as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations.

