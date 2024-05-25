Cubs-Cardinals game rained out, rescheduled as part of July 13 doubleheader

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was rained out Friday night and was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 13.

The day game was scheduled for 1:15 p.m. CDT and the night game for 7:15 p.m.

Chicago, third in the NL Central at 27-24, has lost seven of nine games. St. Louis has won eight of 10 games and is third in the NL Central at 23-26.

Friday’s scheduled starters were pushed back to Saturday.

Rookie sensation Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.84 ERA) will pitch for Chicago. The Cubs are 8-1 in the games Imanaga has started this season. The left-hander has thrown 12 scoreless innings in his last two starts while striking out 15, walking four and allowing 11 hits.

Miles Mikolas (3-5, 5.77) is coming off of his best start of the season for St. Louis. Mikolas allowed just one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings in a 7-2 win over the Red Sox. He has yielded at least five runs on four occasions during his up-and-down season.

Last season, he was 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in three starts against the Cubs. Mikolas is 5-4 with a 2.58 ERA in 17 starts and two relief appearances against Chicago.

