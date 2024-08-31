Cubs add RHP Shawn Armstrong to their active roster after claiming him off waivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added right-hander Shawn Armstrong to their active roster one day after they claimed him off waivers from St. Louis. Armstrong is 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 49 games for the Rays and Cardinals this season, including seven starts. He has pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball over his last seven appearances. The Cubs also optioned right-hander Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa before their game at Washington. Catcher Tomás Nido was released.

