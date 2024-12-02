Cubs add Matthew Boyd to rotation with $29 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added Matthew Boyd to their rotation in their first big offseason move, agreeing to a $29 million, two-year contract with the veteran left-hander. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The 33-year-old Boyd can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses over the two years. Making a successful return from Tommy John surgery, Boyd went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts with Cleveland this year.

