Cubs add bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Tyson Miller from Mariners

ATLANTA (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners. The 28-year-old was a fourth-round pick by the Cubs in 2016. Miller had a 3.09 ERA in 11 2/3 innings with Seattle this season. The Mariners acquired minor league infielder Jake Slaughter from the Cubs. Left-hander Richard Lovelady was designated for assignment by the Cubs to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Miller has a 5.91 career ERA in 25 games with Chicago, Texas, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Seattle.

