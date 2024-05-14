Cubs add bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Tyson Miller from Mariners

By The Associated Press
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Tyson Miller delivers a pitch in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners. The 28-year-old was a fourth-round pick by the Cubs in 2016. Miller had a 3.09 ERA in 11 2/3 innings with Seattle this season. The Mariners acquired minor league infielder Jake Slaughter from the Cubs. Left-hander Richard Lovelady was designated for assignment by the Cubs to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Miller has a 5.91 career ERA in 25 games with Chicago, Texas, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Seattle.

