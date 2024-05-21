Cubs activate Dansby Swanson from the injured list, recall Luis Vázquez from Triple-A Iowa

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated shortstop Dansby Swanson from the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Luis Vázquez from Triple-A Iowa, the team announced Tuesday.

Swanson, 30, was placed on the injured list May 8 with a right knee sprain. He’s batting .209 with three doubles, one triple and four home runs in 37 games.

Vázquez, 24, earned his first major league call-up after batting .262 with 10 doubles and three homers in 39 games with Iowa.

The Cubs, who opened a series against Atlanta at home Tuesday, optioned Pete Crow-Armstrong and infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Iowa.

