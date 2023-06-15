Cubs activate Cody Bellinger from the injured list, return Matt Mervis to the minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated slugger Cody Bellinger from the 10-day injured list before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs also optioned infielder Matt Mervis to Triple-Iowa. Bellinger was in the lineup and batting sixth and playing first base in his first game since May 15 in Houston when he suffered a left knee contusion. The 2019 NL MVP was batting .271 with seven homers and 20 RBIs when he was injured. Bellinger is expected to ease back at first where he has already played 262 times in the majors. The two-time All-Star called his injury “a pretty big bone bruise,” a condition that can take a long time to heal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.