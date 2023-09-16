Cubs activate All-Star righty Marcus Stroman, plan to use him out of the bullpen during playoff push

PHOENIX (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated All-Star Marcus Stroman from the 15-day injured list, hoping he can help the bullpen during the final two weeks of the regular season. The 32-year-old right-hander has been out for about six weeks with right hip inflammation. He has a 10-8 record and a 3.85 ERA in 23 starts this season, but manager David Ross said he’ll be in the bullpen for the time being. The Cubs are in the midst of a six-team dogfight for the National League’s three wild-card spots.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.