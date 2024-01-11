Cubs acquire power-hitting third baseman Busch, reliever Almonte from Dodgers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired power-hitting third baseman Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte from the Los Angeles Dodgers for two minor league prospects. The Dodgers received pitcher Jackson Ferris and center fielder Zyhir Hope in return. The 26-year-old Busch was the Pacific Coast League Player of the Year last season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He could be the Cubs’ opening day third baseman. The left-handed Busch hit 27 homers and drove in 90 runs while batting .323 with a .431 on-base percentage for Oklahoma City last season. He also made his major league debut in late April and was 12 for 72 with two homers and seven RBIs in 27 games over three stints. The 29-year-old Almonte was 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in 49 relief appearances for Los Angeles.

