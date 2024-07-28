Cubs acquire INF Isaac Paredes from the Rays for 3B Christopher Morel and 2 minor leaguers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays for third baseman Christopher Morel and two minor leaguers. Paredes is batting .245 with 16 homers and 55 RBIs in 101 games this season. He signed with Chicago as an amateur free agent in 2015, but he was traded to Detroit two years later and made his big league debut with the Tigers in 2020. The Cubs, who are focused on the future ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, sent Morel and right-handers Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson to the Rays.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.