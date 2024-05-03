Cubs ace Justin Steele in line to return Monday from hamstring injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs ace Justin Steele is just about ready to return to Chicago’s rotation after being sidelined since the season opener because of a strained left hamstring. Manager Craig Counsell says Steele is on track to start Monday against San Diego, assuming he gets through one more bullpen session with no issues. The left-hander was hurt trying to field a bunt at Texas in the first opening day start of his career. Steele threw 63 pitches Wednesday for Triple-A Iowa. He allowed three runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings. The left-hander was 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

