Cubs 2B Nico Hoerner had surgery on his right hand after the season ended

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner had surgery on his right hand after the season ended. The 27-year-old Hoerner had right flexor tendon surgery on Oct. 11, according to the Cubs. Dr. Keith Meister performed the operation. Hoerner batted .273 with seven homers, 48 RBIs and 31 steals in a career-high 151 games this year. He hit .346 in his last 34 games. The Cubs went 83-79 for the second straight season and missed out on the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

