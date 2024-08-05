Cuba’s Mijain Lopez, 41, wins semifinal to earn shot at record fifth Olympic gold medal in wrestling

PARIS (AP) — Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez has earned a shot at a record fifth Olympic gold medal in wrestling. Just two weeks shy of his 42nd birthday, Lopez beat Azerbaijan’s Sabah Saleh Shariati 4-1 on Monday and advanced to the final in the 130-kilogram category. Lopez knew there were doubters, but he gladly has proven them wrong. By clinching at least silver, Lopez has tied West Germany’s Wilfried Dietrich for the most Olympic wrestling medals with five. After Tuesday, he’s done. He says “I’ll be retiring.” First he’ll face Chile’s Yasmani Acosta Fernandez in the final.

