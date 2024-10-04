Cubarsí and Porro back in Spain’s squad for Nations League

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsí and Tottenham right back Pedro Porro are back in Spain’s squad for their Nations League games against Denmark and Serbia. Coach Luis de la Fuente had included Cubarsí in his initial extended squad for this summer’s European Championship, which Spain won, before dropping the central defender in the final selection. The 17-year-old Cubarsí went on to help Spain win Olympic gold in August. Porro got his third cap for Spain in March in a friendly against Colombia. He is now back in the squad after impressing with Spurs this season.

