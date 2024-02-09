Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez and Toronto Blue Jays finalize a $32 million, 5-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $32 million, five-year contract. A 26-year-old right-hander, Rodríguez was 6-2 with a 1.15 ERA over 56 relief appearances in 2022 with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Central League. He struck out 60 and walked 18 over 54 2/3 innings. He had a 2.45 ERA over 7 1/3 innings for Japan in last year’s World Baseball Classic, then sat out the season in anticipation of moving to Major League Baseball as a free agent.

