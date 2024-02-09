Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez and Toronto Blue Jays finalize a $32 million, 5-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Yariel Rodriguez of Cuba reacts during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game between Cuba and Australia at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $32 million, five-year contract on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.(AP Photo/Toru Hanai, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Toru Hanai]

TORONTO (AP) — Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $32 million, five-year contract. A 26-year-old right-hander, Rodríguez was 6-2 with a 1.15 ERA over 56 relief appearances in 2022 with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Central League. He struck out 60 and walked 18 over 54 2/3 innings. He had a 2.45 ERA over 7 1/3 innings for Japan in last year’s World Baseball Classic, then sat out the season in anticipation of moving to Major League Baseball as a free agent.

