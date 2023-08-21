Cuban Little League coach Jose Perez goes missing at World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Little League World Series coach with Cuba’s first-ever team in the series has gone missing. A Little League International spokesperson said Monday that Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return. The spokesperson says Little League International has communicated to the authorities and promises support for the Bayamo team. Perez’s disappearance came hours after Little League and the Cuban Baseball Federation extended their relationship to 2025. Perez served as one of two coaches for the Cuban team managed by Vladimir Vargas.

