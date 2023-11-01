Cuban-Chilean decathlete Ford embraces his new nation after gold medal at Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The 26-year-old Santiago Ford traveled 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) from his native Cuba to Chile in 2018 after a group of Chilean coaches visited the island. The decathlete had just placed fourth in the junior world championships, but he knew that that wasn’t enough in his country. He flew from the island to Guyana, took a boat to Brazil, crossed the border with Peru and entered Chile through its north. Ford won a Pan American gold medal Tuesday night and became an overnight hero in the Andean nation.

