Cuba has dominated Olympic boxing for decades. The team is on the ropes at the Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Cuba has been the top team in Olympic boxing for decades. Its dominance has ended in Paris, where it will win only two medals for the first time since 1968. Lightweight Erislandy Álvarez is the only fighter left in the tournament when he fights Sofiane Oumiha of France in the 63.5-kilogram final Wednesday night. Cuba’s team in Paris is small because the Olympics have changed since Tokyo. The tournament field is the smallest in decades, and only five men qualified for Paris. Cuba was slow to embrace the rise of women’s boxing, and none of its prospects qualified for Paris.

