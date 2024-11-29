CU defender gets penalty after pick-6 celebration

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — For Colorado defensive back DJ McKinney, the celebration after the pick-6 felt like sweet relief. The refs? They didn’t like a dog ’gone thing about it. McKinney got flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after setting the ball down in the end zone, lifting his leg and pretending to pee after he returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown late in Colorado’s 52-0 wipeout over Oklahoma State. The yellow flag flew and the ensuing kickoff came from the CU 20, not the 35.

