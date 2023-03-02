CSUN’s Merren, East Bay’s Smith win CalHOPE Courage Awards

Nathan Merren’s college volleyball career had already been delayed two seasons due to circumstances out of his control when a family tragedy nearly ended his playing days before they even began. But with some encouraging words from his father, who also had dealt with the death of a loved one during college, he overcame depression, returned to the court and earned a starting spot. Merren and Jordan Smith, who overcame panic attacks to shine as the starting goalie for the Cal State East Bay women’s soccer team, are the February recipients of the CalHOPE Courage Awards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.