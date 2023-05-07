Crystal Palace to ban fan after alleged racial abuse of Son

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has promised to issue a club ban to a spectator who is alleged to have racially abused Tottenham forward Son Heung-min during a Premier League match between the teams. Footage has circulated on social media of a man in the away end at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium making what appears to be a racist gesture toward Son on Saturday. The incident occurred in the 89th minute of Tottenham’s 1-0 win when Son was replaced by substitute Arnaut Danjuma and had to walk around the outside of the field past Palace’s travelling support.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.