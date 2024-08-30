Crystal Palace signs Nketiah from Arsenal and Lacroix from Wolfsburg on deadline day

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has had a busy end to the transfer window by signing striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal and center back Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg. Nketiah has signed a five-year deal at Palace and moved in a deal worth up to a reported 30 million pounds ($39 million). The 25-year-old England international was the third-choice striker at Arsenal behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus and will now provide competition for Jean-Philippe Mateta at Palace. Lacroix’s move reunited the 24-year-old French player with Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who coached Wolfsburg for two seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.