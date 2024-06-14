Crystal Palace signs Morocco defender Chadi Riad to 5-year contract

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has signed 20-year-old Chadi Riad to a five-year contract following the Morocco defender’s impressive season with Real Betis. The center-back made 30 appearances last season for the Seville club, on loan from Barcelona. He is the Premier League club’s first summer arrival. Born in Spain, Riad made his Morocco debut in January and scored his first international goal against Republic of Congo this week. The signing protects Palace in case center-back Marc Guehi leaves for a bigger club. Guehi is currently in the England squad at the European Championship.

