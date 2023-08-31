Crystal Palace signs goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on Thursday on a five-year contract. The 26-year-old Henderson joined United as as a 14-year-old but never became a regular with the first team, having had six different loan spells since 2016. He made a total of 29 appearances for United in all competitions. United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan this offseason to replace long-time No. 1 David de Gea. Palace reportedly paid an initial transfer free of 15 million pounds for Henderson.

