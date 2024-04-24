Crystal Palace ensure Premier League safety by beating Newcastle 2-0

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace made certain of Premier League safety after a 2-0 win against Newcastle. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for a fifth consecutive home match to secure the win and Palace’s resurgence under Oliver Glasner following recent victories against West Ham and Liverpool. Mateta broke the deadlock at Selhurst Park with a smart 55th-minute finish before he added a second late on to end Newcastle’s four-match unbeaten run. Palace is 14th in the standings and 14 points above the relegation zone. Luton in 18th place has just four games remaining.

