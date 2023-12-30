Crystal Palace ends winless streak with comeback home win over Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Michael Olise has scored in each half and Crystal Palace has ended its eight-game winless streak by overcoming Brentford 3-1 at a soggy Selhurst Park in the English Premier League. Palace bounced back from a sorry start to an afternoon that began with Keane Lewis-Potter’s opener for the Bees inside two minutes. Olise ensured it was all square before the 15-minute mark. Eberechi Eze added another before the break. It was the first time Palace has scored more than one before halftime this season. Olise ensured Palace earned its second home win of the season. Brentford has slipped to a club-record fifth straight league defeat.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.