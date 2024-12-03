Crystal Palace beats Ipswich 1-0 in Premier League as Guehi defies FA with message on armband

Crystal Palace has won for just the second time in the Premier League this season, beating relegation rival Ipswich 1-0 to pull clear of the bottom three. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the goal in the 59th minute when he produced a stepover to befuddle Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves and then a deft chip over goalkeeper Arijanet Muric. Palace’s only other victory in the league in 14 games this campaign was against Tottenham. While Ipswich stayed in next-to-last place, Palace moved three points above the relegation zone.

