Crystal Palace beats Ipswich 1-0 in Premier League as Guehi defies FA with message on armband

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, right, challenges with Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves to score the opening goal during the England Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zac Goodwin]

Crystal Palace has won for just the second time in the Premier League this season, beating relegation rival Ipswich 1-0 to pull clear of the bottom three. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the goal in the 59th minute when he produced a stepover to befuddle Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves and then a deft chip over goalkeeper Arijanet Muric. Palace’s only other victory in the league in 14 games this campaign was against Tottenham. While Ipswich stayed in next-to-last place, Palace moved three points above the relegation zone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.