Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest draw 0-0 in Hodgson’s 400th Premier League game

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has been held to a 0-0 draw at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in Roy Hodgson’s 400th Premier League game as a manager. Palace had beaten Manchester United last week but could not mark the occasion with a win. Morgan Gibbs-White came closest to scoring for Forest at Selhurst Park when he clipped the inside of the post in the first half and Jean-Philippe Mateta could have scored for Palace after the break. The game was marred by injuries to Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp and Jairo Riedewald.

