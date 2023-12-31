Crystal Dunn signs with NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC through 2026 season

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Crystal Dunn has returned home to join NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC. The team announced her signing on Sunday. The 31-year-old Dunn, a 2019 World Cup winner, signed with Gotham through the 2026 season. The U.S. national team star played three seasons with the Portland Thorns before entering free agency in November. Dunn has won three NWSL titles, including with the Thorns in 2022. The defender/midfielder won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

