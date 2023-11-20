Cryer, Shead lead No. 6 Houston to Charleston title with 69-55 victory over Dayton

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 18 points and Jamal Shead had 16 as No. 6 Houston ran past Dayton 69-55 to win the Charleston Classic tournament title on Sunday night. Shead had a season-high in points and had seven of his team’s first nine as they opened a 10-point lead less than six minutes in. It was the first Charleston crown and 34th overall for the Cougars. Cryer had four of Houston’s eight 3-pointers. DaRon Holmes II had 16 points to lead Dayton.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.