Cryer, Shead lead No. 6 Houston to Charleston title with 69-55 victory over Dayton

By The Associated Press
Houston's L.J. Cryer (4) fights for a rebound against the defense of Dayton's Enoch Cheeks (6) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith).[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 18 points and Jamal Shead had 16 as No. 6 Houston ran past Dayton 69-55 to win the Charleston Classic tournament title on Sunday night. Shead had a season-high in points and had seven of his team’s first nine as they opened a 10-point lead less than six minutes in. It was the first Charleston crown and 34th overall for the Cougars. Cryer had four of Houston’s eight 3-pointers. DaRon Holmes II had 16 points to lead Dayton.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.