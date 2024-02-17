Cryer scores 26, leads No. 3 Houston in 82-61 win over Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored a season-high 26 points, Jamal Shead had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 3 Houston beat Texas 82-61 for the Cougars’ third straight win. Cryer and Shead combined to score 23 first half points on 8-of-15 shooting as Houston built a 40-27 halftime lead. Cryer was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers. Houston, which has won 19 straight home games, was a No. 1 seed and the third overall team in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s reveal of the potential top 16 teams earlier Saturday. Dylan Disu had 16 points and seven rebounds and Chendall Weaver added 11 points for Texas.

