Cryer scores 24, No. 6 Houston beats Montana 79-44

By The Associated Press
Houston guard LJ Cryer (4) drives between Montana guards Josh Vazquez and Giordan Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin M. Cox]

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored a season-high 24 points, J’Wan Roberts added 13 and No. 6 Houston beat Montana 79-44 on Friday. Cryer finished 9 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. He has scored in double figures in six straight games. Jamal Shead had 13 points and seven assists. He became the seventh Houston player to surpass 500 career assists. Houston (7-0) shot 47%, including 7 of 24 on 3-pointers.Houston continued to get it done on the defensive end, forcing Montana into 16 turnovers and turning it into 21 points. The Cougars owned a 34-20 advantage in points in the paint.

