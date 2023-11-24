Cryer scores 24, No. 6 Houston beats Montana 79-44

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored a season-high 24 points, J’Wan Roberts added 13 and No. 6 Houston beat Montana 79-44 on Friday. Cryer finished 9 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. He has scored in double figures in six straight games. Jamal Shead had 13 points and seven assists. He became the seventh Houston player to surpass 500 career assists. Houston (7-0) shot 47%, including 7 of 24 on 3-pointers.Houston continued to get it done on the defensive end, forcing Montana into 16 turnovers and turning it into 21 points. The Cougars owned a 34-20 advantage in points in the paint.

