Cryer scores 22 points, No. 1 Houston beats Cincinnati 67-59 for 6th straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 22 points, J’Wan Roberts added 15 and top-ranked Houston won its sixth straight game by beating Cincinnati 67-59. One day after ascending to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, the Cougars extended their conference lead to 1 1/2 games over Iowa State. They’ve won 21 consecutive home games, the longest active streak in the nation. Cryer had 15 points in the first half and Houston led 26-17 at the break. Emanuel Sharp scored 11 points and Jamal Shead finished with nine points and 11 assists for the Cougars. Viktor Lakhin and Simas Lukosius each scored 11 for Cincinnati, which has lost five of six. The Bearcats went 5 of 19 on 3s.

