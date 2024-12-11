Cryer scores 22 points and No. 15 Houston defeats Troy 62-42

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 22 points and had six 3-pointers, and No. 15 Houston used a strong defensive effort to beat Troy 62-42 on Tuesday night. Cryer scored 16 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, as the Cougars (6-3) built a 33-11 halftime lead. Cryer finished 8 of 11 from the field. The 11 first-half points set a school record for fewest allowed in a half, surpassing the 12 Houston gave up in the first half at UConn on Dec. 28, 2016. Emanuel Sharp added 14 points for Houston, which won its 27th straight home game.

