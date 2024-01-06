Cryer scores 20, No. 3 Houston stays unbeaten with 89-55 win over West Virginia

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 20 points, Damian Dunn added 14 points and No. 3 Houston improved to 14-0 with an 89-55 win over West Virginia in the Cougars’ inaugural Big 12 contest. Cryer scored 16 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, as Houston shot 58% as a team and took a 48-22 lead into halftime on Saturday. Cryer has scored at least 20 points in five games this season. Patrick Suemnick had 12 points and five rebounds, and Noah Farrakhan added nine points for West Virginia.

