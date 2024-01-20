Cryer scores 16, No. 5 Houston beats UCF 57-42

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 16 points, Jamal Shead added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists and No. 5 Houston used a staunch defensive effort to beat Central Florida 57-42 Saturday. Cryer scored 13 first half points as Houston (16-2, 3-2 Big 12) built a 28-14 halftime lead. Cryer, who finished 6 of 14 from the field Saturday, scored 18 points on 7 of 31 shooting from the field over his previous three games. The Cougars shot 34%. Ja’Vier Francis had 10 points and six rebounds for Houston, which has won 16 straight home games.

